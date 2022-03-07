Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,815 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 93,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period.

SGOL opened at $18.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.69. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $18.91.

