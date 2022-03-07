Jane Street Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Get Rating) by 231.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,986 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLGB. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $775,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 46,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 18,095 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,378,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,487,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter.

FLGB opened at $23.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.33. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $26.72.

