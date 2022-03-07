Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 1,163 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.06% of Medpace worth $4,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $150.15 on Monday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $136.80 and a one year high of $231.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.48.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.03 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 18,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.78, for a total transaction of $3,922,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total transaction of $64,951.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 274,716 shares of company stock valued at $59,881,900 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MEDP. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

