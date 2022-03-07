Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 5,306 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,306 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.73.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $171.53 on Monday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.50 and a 1 year high of $214.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.24. The stock has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 30.64%.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $167,247.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,018 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.