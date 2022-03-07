Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 167,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,684,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.06% of United States Steel as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of X. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 198.7% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in United States Steel by 270.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X stock opened at $31.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $31.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.11.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.37%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

