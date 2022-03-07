Jeanna Steele Sells 4,655 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) insider Jeanna Steele sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $122,193.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Jeanna Steele sold 782 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $26,470.70.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Jeanna Steele sold 2,238 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $74,726.82.

Shares of RUN opened at $25.61 on Monday. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $64.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.02 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RUN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 7.0% in the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 25.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 1.7% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.8% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,417 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

