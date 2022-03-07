Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) a €40.00 Price Target

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €40.00 ($44.94) target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.11% from the stock’s previous close.

SZG has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($39.33) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($50.56) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €30.10 ($33.82) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($37.08) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($32.02) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €34.26 ($38.49).

SZG stock traded down €3.88 ($4.36) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €35.68 ($40.09). 333,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40. Salzgitter has a 52 week low of €22.39 ($25.16) and a 52 week high of €42.26 ($47.48). The business has a 50-day moving average of €33.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of €31.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 4.48.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

