Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Biomea Fusion, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Biomea Fusion in a report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Biomea Fusion’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

BMEA has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Biomea Fusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Biomea Fusion in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Biomea Fusion stock opened at $6.35 on Monday. Biomea Fusion has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The company has a market capitalization of $184.89 million and a P/E ratio of -3.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07).

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Biomea Fusion by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,672,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,462,000 after buying an additional 733,067 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Biomea Fusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Biomea Fusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 165.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. 59.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Biomea Fusion news, CFO Franco Valle purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $86,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

