Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IAS)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Integral Ad Science in a research note issued on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.31.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

IAS opened at $17.73 on Monday. Integral Ad Science has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $29.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.08.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02).

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth $124,000.

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

