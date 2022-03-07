JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.65

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.65 and last traded at $12.72, with a volume of 152939 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.

JBLU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays cut their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners cut JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.96.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.83.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 177.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after buying an additional 88,089 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,561,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,761,000 after buying an additional 1,760,210 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 13,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 844,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,177,000 after buying an additional 224,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

