John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $310.00.

A number of research firms have commented on WDGJF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 330 ($4.43) to GBX 290 ($3.89) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded John Wood Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 360 ($4.83) to GBX 330 ($4.43) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th.

WDGJF traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.15. 16,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,178. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.92. John Wood Group has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $4.12.

John Wood Group Plc is an energy service company. It engages in the provision of engineering, production support, maintenance management and industrial gas turbine overhaul, and repair services to the oil and gas and power generation industries. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Asset Solutions EAAA, Asset Solutions Americas, Technical Consulting Solutions, and Investment Services.

