Joseph Patrick Jr. Abbott Sells 14,222 Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Stock

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) CFO Joseph Patrick Jr. Abbott sold 14,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $297,382.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ HMHC opened at $20.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.15. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $21.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day moving average of $15.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 20.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,003,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,150,000 after buying an additional 150,390 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,897,000 after acquiring an additional 215,427 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,788,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,991,000 after purchasing an additional 130,047 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,389,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,524,000 after purchasing an additional 68,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 3,296,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,071,000 after purchasing an additional 277,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

