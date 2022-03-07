Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.63) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Jounce Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.63) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.61). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.99) EPS.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.36). During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JNCE. Cowen raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jounce Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

NASDAQ JNCE opened at $6.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $343.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.64. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $14.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNCE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 77.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 36.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 184.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $71,000. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kimberlee C. Drapkin sold 4,595 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $33,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 5,378 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $35,763.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,494 shares of company stock worth $402,616. 5.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treats cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its product pipeline includes JTX-2011 (ICOS), JTX-4014 (PD-1), the Lead Macrophage Program, Macrophage Targeting, T Reg, B Cells, and Stromal Targeting.

