JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €36.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($40.45) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.10 ($31.57) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($39.33) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($39.33) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($38.20) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($40.45) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Evonik Industries has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €33.47 ($37.61).

Shares of EVK stock opened at €24.22 ($27.21) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €28.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is €28.15. Evonik Industries has a one year low of €26.78 ($30.09) and a one year high of €32.97 ($37.04).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

