Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. Buys 426 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,153 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,398,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,846,039,000 after buying an additional 2,030,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,826,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,313,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,891 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,351,755 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,585,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,402 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 14.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,703,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,550,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 119.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,295,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,158,384,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584,817 shares in the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.89. 1,099,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,541,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $230.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.13.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

