Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares Factors US Value Style ETF (NYSEARCA:STLV)

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Factors US Value Style ETF (NYSEARCA:STLV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. owned about 6.24% of iShares Factors US Value Style ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Factors US Value Style ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000.

Get iShares Factors US Value Style ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA STLV traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.71. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 879. iShares Factors US Value Style ETF has a 52 week low of $26.47 and a 52 week high of $30.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.54.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Factors US Value Style ETF (NYSEARCA:STLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Factors US Value Style ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Factors US Value Style ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.