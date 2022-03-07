Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,036 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,108,000 after purchasing an additional 15,888 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $565,850,000 after purchasing an additional 34,323 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.8% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 341,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,827,000 after purchasing an additional 36,185 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.8% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 29.7% during the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.48.

UPS stock traded down $8.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $201.41. The company had a trading volume of 162,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.64. The company has a market capitalization of $175.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.54 and a 52 week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 81.94%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

