Katalyo (KTLYO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $621,911.84

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $621,911.84 and approximately $964.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0581 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Katalyo has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00043263 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,557.54 or 0.06609640 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,646.16 or 0.99876179 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00044057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00047460 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

