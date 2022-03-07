Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at CIBC

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KEL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities upped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$6.50 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kelt Exploration currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.71.

Shares of TSE:KEL opened at C$5.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of C$2.35 and a 52 week high of C$6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.68.

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total transaction of C$163,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 488,772 shares in the company, valued at C$2,580,716.16.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

