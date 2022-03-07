Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €813.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €813.00 ($913.48) price target on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($1,011.24) target price on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €785.00 ($882.02) target price on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €700.00 ($786.52) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €825.00 ($926.97) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €770.00 ($865.17) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €812.58 ($913.01).

EPA:KER opened at €558.60 ($627.64) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €663.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of €666.57. Kering has a one year low of €231.35 ($259.94) and a one year high of €417.40 ($468.99).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

