Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.66.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KMMPF shares. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.75 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KMMPF traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.97. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average is $17.49. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $14.54 and a 12-month high of $18.62.

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region.

