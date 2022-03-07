King DAG Trading Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 7th. One King DAG coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000957 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. King DAG has a market capitalization of $20.22 million and approximately $214,957.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, King DAG has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00034619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00103979 BTC.

KDAG is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,451,545 coins. King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for King DAG is kdag.io . The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

