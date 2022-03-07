Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $247.40

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 247.40 ($3.32) and last traded at GBX 248.10 ($3.33), with a volume of 529799 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 267.10 ($3.58).

KGF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.76) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.04) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 313 ($4.20) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 379.67 ($5.09).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of £5.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 324.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 334.84.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

