Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €92.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($103.37) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC set a €100.00 ($112.36) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €117.00 ($131.46) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($123.60) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($126.97) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($112.36) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kion Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €101.50 ($114.04).

FRA KGX opened at €66.96 ($75.24) on Thursday. Kion Group has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($65.02) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($91.93). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €84.91 and a 200-day moving average price of €88.79.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

