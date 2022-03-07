Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives $25.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several analysts have commented on KRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $22.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,392,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,594. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $23.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -73.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.57.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 21.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -245.16%.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $523,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $589,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,549,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,358,000 after buying an additional 15,996,960 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 266.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 403,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after buying an additional 293,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

