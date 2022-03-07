Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,505 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.7% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,037,000 after purchasing an additional 958,832 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,831,000 after purchasing an additional 94,816 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,971,000 after purchasing an additional 35,435 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,853,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,204,000 after purchasing an additional 272,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,664,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $268.28 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $242.90 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $291.10 and a 200-day moving average of $302.61.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

