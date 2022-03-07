Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $3.66 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,277 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 37.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NSC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.43.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $282.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $277.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.74. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $238.62 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The company has a market capitalization of $67.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

