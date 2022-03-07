Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $4.19 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,984 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Walmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth boosted its position in Walmart by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,722 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.09.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $141.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.61. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.81 and a 12 month high of $152.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total transaction of $1,352,421.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 308,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $42,821,520.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,503,492 shares of company stock valued at $905,385,149 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

