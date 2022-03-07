KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Short Interest Down 31.3% in February

KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KPTSF. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Shares of KPTSF stock remained flat at $$8.35 on Monday. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250. KP Tissue has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $8.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.22.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

