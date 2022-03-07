Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. decreased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,000.00 and a beta of 0.65. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $14.93 and a twelve month high of $30.29.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.40 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jane Elizabeth Judd sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $102,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $136,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,689 shares of company stock worth $1,722,621 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,278,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,008,000 after acquiring an additional 169,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,729,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,738,000 after acquiring an additional 345,544 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,582,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,896,000 after acquiring an additional 844,409 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,278,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,456,000 after acquiring an additional 183,291 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,988,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,369,000 after acquiring an additional 225,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

