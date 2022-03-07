Kroger (NYSE:KR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.750-$3.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Kroger also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.75-3.85 EPS.

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $3.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.94. 21,597,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,386,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.43. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $34.13 and a fifty-two week high of $58.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.89.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kroger will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

Kroger announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Kroger from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kroger from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.61.

In other Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

