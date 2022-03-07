Kroger (NYSE:KR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.750-$3.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Kroger also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.75-3.85 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Kroger from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Kroger from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kroger from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.61.

KR traded up $3.84 on Friday, reaching $58.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,597,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,386,151. The company has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.43. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $34.13 and a fifty-two week high of $58.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.53%.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KR. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Kroger by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,648,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,616,000 after acquiring an additional 381,097 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Kroger by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 804,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,428,000 after purchasing an additional 601,849 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Kroger by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 663,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,039,000 after acquiring an additional 15,221 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Kroger by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 30,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 288.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 33,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

