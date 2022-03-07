Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Short Interest Update

Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,300 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the January 31st total of 192,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,619,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LLKKF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.74. 1,034,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,384. Lake Resources has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.59.

Get Lake Resources alerts:

Lake Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lake Resources NL is a lithium exploration company, which is focused on exploring lithium basins and pegmatites in Argentina. Its projects include Olaroz and Cauchari, Paso, located in Jujuy; and Kachi, located in Catamarca provinces. The company was founded on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lake Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lake Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.