Lancaster Colony Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 (NASDAQ:LANC)

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th.

Lancaster Colony has increased its dividend by 7.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 60 consecutive years. Lancaster Colony has a dividend payout ratio of 52.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $162.61 on Monday. Lancaster Colony has a fifty-two week low of $145.79 and a fifty-two week high of $201.31. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.40.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.17). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $428.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Alan F. Harris bought 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.37 per share, for a total transaction of $499,602.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 29.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lancaster Colony (Get Rating)

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.