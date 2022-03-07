Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Director Patrick L. Alexander Sells 2,500 Shares

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $68,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Landmark Bancorp stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,267. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.06. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $133.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.42.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.32%.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.
