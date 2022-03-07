Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Short Interest Up 44.9% in February

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 44.9% from the January 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of LGAC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,722. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $10.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

