LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Hits New 12-Month Low at $112.27

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $112.27 and last traded at $113.92, with a volume of 1457 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $119.81.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LCII. Zacks Investment Research raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on LCI Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.56.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.47. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. LCI Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCII. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in LCI Industries by 344.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

