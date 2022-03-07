Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Sets New 12-Month High at $109.38

Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $109.38 and last traded at $109.05, with a volume of 12892 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.71.

LDOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Leidos from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.01 and a 200-day moving average of $93.78.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $214,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Leidos by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

