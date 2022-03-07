Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.53.

LEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp cut shares of Lennar from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company.

LEN traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $89.14. 2,046,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,410,705. The firm has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar has a twelve month low of $79.40 and a twelve month high of $117.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.01. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lennar will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.50%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Lennar by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,112,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,041,036,000 after buying an additional 1,437,557 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Lennar by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,104,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $946,566,000 after buying an additional 1,589,820 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Lennar by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,479,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,105 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Lennar by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,033,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,448,000 after purchasing an additional 521,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,788,000 after purchasing an additional 309,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

