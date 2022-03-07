Lethean Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 75.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. One Lethean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $542,413.54 and $11.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lethean has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,802.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,592.13 or 0.06680334 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.19 or 0.00263360 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $285.24 or 0.00735101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00013772 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00070031 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00007434 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.85 or 0.00414525 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.59 or 0.00287597 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

