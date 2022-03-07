Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.93

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.93 and last traded at $15.90, with a volume of 37104 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.88.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.
About Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)
Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
