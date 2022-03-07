Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.93

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.93 and last traded at $15.90, with a volume of 37104 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 14.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

