Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,375,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 131,561 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $17,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 14.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $82,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $108,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $15.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $15.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LXP shares. Evercore ISI cut Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

