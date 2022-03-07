LGT Capital Partners LTD. Cuts Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. reduced its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115,000 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned 0.20% of Apollo Global Management worth $35,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 46.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 186,658 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 13.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 36.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 84,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 22,641 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 53.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Joshua Harris sold 20,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $1,474,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,375 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.23 per share, with a total value of $92,441.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 259,459 shares of company stock worth $18,272,841 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE APO traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.60. The company had a trading volume of 81,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,202,194. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $81.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.54 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.53%.

APO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

