LGT Capital Partners LTD. Decreases Stock Holdings in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. reduced its stake in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned about 0.16% of Datto worth $6,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSP. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Datto by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datto in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,230,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Datto by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Datto by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 393,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after purchasing an additional 87,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Datto by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,983 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John Abbot sold 1,899 shares of Datto stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $47,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 13,395 shares of Datto stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $353,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,013 shares of company stock worth $3,564,639 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities set a $42.00 price target on shares of Datto in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.89.

Shares of NYSE MSP traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.64. 7,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,056. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.87, a PEG ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.66. Datto Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.60.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

