LGT Capital Partners LTD. Has $243.83 Million Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,397 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for 6.5% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned 0.18% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $243,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,147,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,038,000 after acquiring an additional 369,154 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,865,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,335,000 after purchasing an additional 226,262 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,521,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,805,000 after purchasing an additional 109,180 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,600,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,886,000 after acquiring an additional 226,126 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,776,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,947,000 after purchasing an additional 20,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.32.

In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total transaction of $549,282.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total value of $5,078,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,336 shares of company stock valued at $16,490,281 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL traded down $11.75 on Monday, reaching $273.94. 23,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,656. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $98.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $278.28 and a 12 month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

