LGT Capital Partners LTD. Raises Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361,903 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,691 shares during the period. Stryker comprises approximately 2.6% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned 0.10% of Stryker worth $96,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 8,787 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $7.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $259.37. The company had a trading volume of 12,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,153. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $259.49 and its 200 day moving average is $263.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.92 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $227.84 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.36%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.00.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

