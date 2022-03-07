Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $23.45

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.45 and last traded at $23.67, with a volume of 4824156 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.17. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBTYK. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,128,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 401,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,282,000 after acquiring an additional 35,493 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $669,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 446,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,547,000 after acquiring an additional 116,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 534,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

