Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $23.45

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.45 and last traded at $23.67, with a volume of 4824156 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.17. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.
About Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK)
Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.
