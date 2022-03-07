Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) to post $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.44. Life Storage reported earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full year earnings of $5.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $6.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $6.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $221.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.08 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LSI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Life Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $135.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.52. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $80.28 and a 52-week high of $154.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.58%.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $585,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

