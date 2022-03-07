Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.30

Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.30 and last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 11723 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at $63,469,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth about $5,909,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth about $5,139,000. CNA Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth about $766,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth about $851,000.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

