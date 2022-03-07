LINKA Reaches One Day Volume of $8,901.00 (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. In the last week, LINKA has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. LINKA has a total market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $8,901.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINKA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LINKA Profile

LINKA is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

